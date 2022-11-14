IRCG claims responsibility for the attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG) claimed responsibility for the attacks against opposition parties in Iraqi Kurdistan.
Iranian media, including Al-Alam TV and the Iranian Guards' Tasnim Agency, reported that drones and missiles targeted the headquarters of "terrorist” parties in Koysanjaq area north of Erbil and Arbid district within Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
Iranian media also published videos showing the bombardment.