IRCG claims responsibility for the attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-14T08:59:12+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRCG) claimed responsibility for the attacks against opposition parties in Iraqi Kurdistan. Iranian media, including Al-Alam TV and the Iranian Guards' Tasnim Agency, reported that drones and missiles targeted the headquarters of "terrorist” parties in Koysanjaq area north of Erbil and Arbid district within Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Iranian media also published videos showing the bombardment.

related

KRG pledges to provide a decent life for more than one million displaced

Date: 2020-07-26 10:34:54

Kurdistan’s President: the constitution of Kurdistan will be for all Kurds

Date: 2021-05-19 14:54:05

Kurdistan re-opens Erbil international airport

Date: 2021-02-16 10:04:01

Erbil advises residents to stay home: We receive daily suspected cases

Date: 2020-03-10 13:22:19

COVID-19: 537 new cases and 21 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-16 12:48:56

Kurdistan Ministry of Interior maintains the current procedures of the curfew until the issuance of new instructions

Date: 2020-04-06 11:36:49

Covid-19: more than 750 cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-10 13:58:31

Kurdistan MoH: Kurdistan registered 11 deaths of COVID-19 in a single day

Date: 2020-07-30 18:41:05