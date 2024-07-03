IHEC approves candidate lists for October polls

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission's Board of Commissioners has approved the candidate lists for the upcoming Kurdistan Region's Parliament elections, set for October 20.

In a statement on Wednesday, the commission said the board reviewed and discussed a memorandum from the legal committee, dated June 30, 2024, titled "Instructions for Registration and Approval of Candidate Lists for the 2024 Kurdistan Region's Parliament Elections."

"Following deliberations, the Board of Commissioners decided to approve the registration and endorsement instructions for the candidate lists for the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections. The election administration has been tasked with implementing the necessary measures and publishing the decision on the commission’s website," the statement said.

President Nechirvan Barzani recently announced October 20 as the election date for the regional parliament. The decision has been welcomed by Kurdish parties and has garnered support from the Baghdad federal government, which has expressed readiness to assist in ensuring a successful election process.