IFC and KRG sign cooperative agreement for economic development

Shafaq News / Both the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Investment Authority of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a cooperation agreement today, Wednesday, under the supervision of the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Masrour Barzani.

According to a statement issued by KRG, the cooperation agreement aims to implement a four-year project that provides opportunities to enhance private sector investments in KRI, specifically in the agricultural, industrial, special economic zones, and renewable energy sectors.

This occurred during a meeting where Barzani received a delegation from IFC, led by its Regional director, Khawaja Aftab Ahmed. During the meeting, both parties discussed ways to enhance coordination, cooperation, and the implementation of joint initiatives and projects between IFC, a member of the World Bank, and relevant institutions within KRG.