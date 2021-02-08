Report

Hundreds assassinated in northeast of Syria, The Observatory says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-08T16:36:00+0000
Hundreds assassinated in northeast of Syria, The Observatory says

Shafaq News / The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated, on Monday, that a member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was killed by unidentified gunmen in Deir Ez-Zor countryside, in the northeast of Syria.

The Observatory said in a statement that “two men on a motorcycle shot SDF member in the village of Abriha, the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor."

The Observatory added that since July 2018, the number of assassinated id”

• 670 fighters, civilians, workers in oil industries and officials in Aleppo, Deir Ez-Zor, Raqqa, Hasakah and Manbij area in northeastern Syria.

• 425 SDF fighters, 4 US-led Coalition members, and 240 civilians, including 17 children and 12 female in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, Hasakah countryside, Raqqa city and its countryside, and Manbij.

 The Syrian Observatory also recorded dozens of wounded.

