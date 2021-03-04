Report

“Hiror” Restaurant, an $11 million investment project in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-03-04T20:11:48+0000
“Hiror” Restaurant, an $11 million investment project in Erbil

Shafaq News / A new investment project in Kurdistan drew attention with 11 million dollar investment. 

Melelt Muhammad Ali Hirori left his village, Hiror, in the far north of the Kurdistan region on the Iraqi-Turkish border to open a five-star restaurant named “Hiror” in Erbil.

The place recorded the highest investment in the restaurants sector with 11 million Dollars.

Hirori told Shafaq News Agency that his restaurant, which was opened on Thursday evening, is 13 thousand square meters, and can host two thousand people.

 The staff can prepare food for 15 thousand people at one time. He said.

The restaurant includes four dining halls of different designs in addition to large gardens.

