“Heroes” for protecting the people and borders of Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani condemned today, Wednesday, the attack on a checkpoint of the Peshmerga on th3e border with Syria by the People's Protection Forces (YPG), the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Barzani stated that the Peshmerga forces prevented last night YPG members of entering the Kurdistan Region.

He stressed that this attack is a clear and serious violation of the Kurdistan Region authority.

Barzani called on “friends and partners” in the US-led coalition to prevent YPG from using the weapons provided by foreign countries to attack the Region.

The Peshmerga were given a heroes’ appreciation from Barzani who said they “put their lives at risk to protect the people of Kurdistan.”

Earlier today, the Ministerial Council for National Security, headed by PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, condemned the incident on the Iraqi borders in Sahliah -Fishkhabour area."

The Council also praised "the courageous response by the Peshmerga forces supported by the Federal Armed Forces."

The Iraqi Prime Minister has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take the legal measures to prevent these violations.