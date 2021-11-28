Hennis-Plasschaert: women legislation in Kurdistan is advanced, but more work is needed

Shafaq News/ The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, said that the "growing assertiveness of Iraqi women in political life is not yet a given."

Hennis-Plasschaert's remarks came during a keynote speech in the Gender Equality & Women’s Empowerment Strategies: The Case of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq conference organized by the University of Kurdistan in Erbil as part of international campaign 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

"Lots of work lies ahead of us, not only to ensure elimination of all existing barriers for women to realize their political rights, but also to work towards gender balance in decision making positions," Hennis-Plasschaert said.

The UNAMI chief said that according to their observations, Iraq has a "rather challenging environment" and gender-based intimidation and violence have taken on various different forms.

Hennis-Plasschaert called on women to "not feel discouraged by the generation of men that currently hold the reins of power."

She also commended the Kurdistan Region for their more advanced legislation on gender-related matters.