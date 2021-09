Shafaq News/ Turkish aircraft reportedly rocked sites that belong to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the Amadiyah district, Duhok, earlier today, Thursday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that Turkey's warplanes heavily bombarded sites in the Deraluk sub-district in Amadiyah.

"The attacks sparked fear among the citizens of the sub-district," the source said, "no information available until the moment about the damages and casualties."