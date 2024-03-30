Health Personnel Union in al-Sulaymaniya ends boycott, resumes work in health centers

Shafaq News / The Health Personnel Union in al-Sulaymaniya governorate announced, on Saturday, the end of their boycott and the resumption of work in all health centers.

The union stated, "Following the distribution of salaries for health personnel on Saturday, work will resume on Sunday in all health centers to serve the citizens."

Days ago, the Health Personnel Union in al-Sulaymaniya had declared an official work boycott in all health centers in protest against the delay in paying salaries for the month of February.

Notably, KRG's Council of Ministers had called on the Federal Ministry of Finance in Baghdad to send the dues of salary recipients to the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Region in full and without discrimination.

On Wednesday, 21/2/2024, the Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, decided to obligate both Prime Ministers Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Masrour Barzani to localize the salaries of employees and workers in the public sector at federal banks.

Salaries are among the main outstanding issues between the Iraqi and the Kurdish governments, along with the oil export and disputed areas.

The Court's new decision has sparked anger and criticism among Kurdish politicians, with some claiming that the decision is unconstitutional and politically motivated and that it undermines the autonomy and finances of the Kurdistan Region.

However, some observers and experts argue that the decisions are correct and consistent with the law and the constitution and that they will ensure the rights of everyone and end the suffering of the Region's employees.