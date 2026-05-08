Handicrafts bazaar in Erbil draws visitors after months of halted activities

Shafaq News- Erbil

A handicrafts bazaar featuring local artisans, artists, and small business owners opened in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday, attracting families and young visitors interested in locally made products and artwork.

The event, lasting for several days, includes sections displaying homemade food, sweets, handmade accessories, paintings, children’s toys, and other locally produced items aimed at supporting emerging businesses and encouraging young talent, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Israa Al-Habib, the organizer of the bazaar, told Shafaq News that the idea behind the event was to create a space that brings together people with artistic talents and handmade businesses in one place. “It is among the first handicrafts bazaars to be held in Erbil since the war began,” she added, noting that such activities had stopped completely during the previous period.

“We are now seeing a gradual return of activity to bazaars in general.”

Al-Habib clarified that the bazaar is not limited to commercial activity, but also aims to support women and young people working on small-scale projects, encourage local production, and provide entertainment for families.

One of the participants, Painter Safwan Al-Akr, noted that taking part in such events gives artists a chance to interact directly with the public and present their work outside traditional gallery spaces, emphasizing that the bazaar had received strong interest from visitors, “particularly for paintings and handmade artwork, reflecting growing interest in local art and creative projects.”