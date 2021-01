Shafaq News / The Public Health Directorate in Halabja, Kurdistan Region, announced on Sunday that COVID-19 cases in the governorate's Healthcare centers have dropped to nill.

The directorate said in a statement on its Facebook page today that "Al-Wafa" hospital, which is dedicated to COVID-19 patients, no longer has any patients in its wards.

The statement explained that the governorate is now COVID-19 free.