Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"Gull Soo" releases "Feyli Doos".. Names "Nechirvan Barzani" as "The Person of the Year"

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-23T18:58:39+0000
"Gull Soo" releases "Feyli Doos".. Names "Nechirvan Barzani" as "The Person of the Year"

Shafaq News/ "Gull Soo" magazine, published by Shafaq foundation for Culture and Media, released a special standalone issue "Feyli Doos- The Most Supportive Man to the Feyli Kurds".

The Feyli magazine named the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, as the face of its first "Feyli Doos" edition.

The Editor in Chief of "Gull Soo", Ali Hassan el-Feyli, said in the editorial of the 58 issue, "Feyli Doos features and profiles persons who provided contributions with distinguished political, economic, cultural, and social aspects, and pays heeds to the segments and components of the Kurdish nation."

"We opined to name Mr. Nechirvan Barzani as the first face to this special edition. Mr. Barzani, or the architect of Peace and Urbanism, besides his contributions as the incumbent President of the Region, his terms as a Prime Minister, is known as an advocate to the Feyli Kurds."

 El-Feyli added that this award or issue will be announced annually ahead of the Kurdish New year, Nowruz, on March 21.

"Gull Soo", Twilight, Shafaq in Arabic, has 106 issues on its shelves. It is the only magazine that is published in Feyli Kurdish (Southern Kurdish) dialect.

Click here

related

Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 08:04:45
Nechirvan Barzani calls for International Community's support following the Erbil rocket attack

Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Date: 2020-12-24 12:43:02
Nechirvan Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christian community

Kurdistan’ president to provide continued support for Yazidis

Date: 2021-02-03 10:27:44
Kurdistan’ president to provide continued support for Yazidis

Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Date: 2020-11-10 13:00:32
Nechirvan Barzani supports organizing a conference on Sufism in Iraq

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the Death of Mohammad Reza Shajarian

Date: 2020-10-08 18:58:56
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the Death of Mohammad Reza Shajarian

Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

Date: 2020-09-04 14:56:39
Nechirvan Barzani brings two Yazidi children back to their families

Nechirvan Barzani mourns Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz

Date: 2020-10-23 10:34:58
Nechirvan Barzani mourns Dr. Shafiq Qazzaz

Barzani expresses full support for Iraqi efforts to contain attacks on diplomatic missions

Date: 2020-09-25 20:49:50
Barzani expresses full support for Iraqi efforts to contain attacks on diplomatic missions