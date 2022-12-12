Greek Ambassador: Erbil plays an essential role in stability in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, received Greece's new ambassador to Iraq, Georgios Alamanos, and the Consul General in Erbil, Stavros Kyrimis.

The Kurdish Presidency's media office reported that both sides discussed issues of common interest and stressed the need to strengthen relations between Greece, Iraq, and Kurdistan in the commercial, economic, educational, and tourism fields.

President Barzani confirmed that Kurdistan fully supports the new Greek ambassador in performing his duties.

In turn, Alamanos was gratified by "the development and security in the Kurdistan Region," stressing the pivotal role of Erbil in maintaining stability in Iraq and the region.