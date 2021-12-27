Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Governors of Erbil and Iran's Western Azerbaijan discuss enhancing commercial ties

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-27T09:41:37+0000
Governors of Erbil and Iran's Western Azerbaijan discuss enhancing commercial ties

Shafaq News/ The Governors of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, and Iran's Western Azerbaijan, Mohammad Sadiq Motamediyan, discussed boosting the commercial exchange between Iran and the Kurdistan Region via Haji Omran-Tamarchin border crossing.

According to a readout issued by the governorate's media office, Khoshnaw and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Western Azerbaijan province as a part of an official visit to Iran.

The meeting held between the two governors, according to the readout, was attended by the Iranian Consul-General in Erbil, Nasrullah Rashnoudi and a group of local officials.

Motamediyan called for bolstering the ties between the two neighboring governorates and enhancing the commercial exchange via Haji Omran-Tamarchin border crossing, pledging to provide all sorts of facilities to achieve this quest.

Khoshnaw, for his part, presented a gift to his counterpart and handed him an official invitation to visit the capital of the Region.

related

Erbil to continue talks with Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-12 20:58:54
Erbil to continue talks with Baghdad

Erbil authorities disclose the Eid security plan's outcomes

Date: 2021-05-16 18:00:42
Erbil authorities disclose the Eid security plan's outcomes

"The Kurdish campaign against 100 years of Iraqi state tyranny" launched today in Erbil

Date: 2021-08-23 10:41:09
"The Kurdish campaign against 100 years of Iraqi state tyranny" launched today in Erbil

PM Barzani receives the Pakistani ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-11-10 15:17:06
PM Barzani receives the Pakistani ambassador to Iraq

Erbil Health Directorate: Five injured in the rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-15 20:50:26
Erbil Health Directorate: Five injured in the rocket attack that targeted Erbil

A rocket landed in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-26 06:00:01
A rocket landed in Erbil

Erbil to host the women's volleyball league this month

Date: 2020-11-15 10:27:20
Erbil to host the women's volleyball league this month

A private hospital in Erbil: 4 deaths of Covid-19

Date: 2020-07-30 10:21:48
A private hospital in Erbil: 4 deaths of Covid-19