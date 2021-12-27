Governors of Erbil and Iran's Western Azerbaijan discuss enhancing commercial ties

Shafaq News/ The Governors of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, and Iran's Western Azerbaijan, Mohammad Sadiq Motamediyan, discussed boosting the commercial exchange between Iran and the Kurdistan Region via Haji Omran-Tamarchin border crossing.

According to a readout issued by the governorate's media office, Khoshnaw and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Western Azerbaijan province as a part of an official visit to Iran.

The meeting held between the two governors, according to the readout, was attended by the Iranian Consul-General in Erbil, Nasrullah Rashnoudi and a group of local officials.

Motamediyan called for bolstering the ties between the two neighboring governorates and enhancing the commercial exchange via Haji Omran-Tamarchin border crossing, pledging to provide all sorts of facilities to achieve this quest.

Khoshnaw, for his part, presented a gift to his counterpart and handed him an official invitation to visit the capital of the Region.