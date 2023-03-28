Germany's top diplomat assures President Barzani: our troops will remain in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed gratitude to the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, for his warm reception during her visit to the region earlier this month.

In a letter addressed to President Barzani, Baerbock reaffirmed Germany's commitment to supporting Iraq and the Kurdistan region, noting that German troops will continue to be present in the region.

"I am grateful for the warm welcome I received during my visit to the Kurdistan Region earlier this month. It was a great pleasure to witness the progress made in the region and to reaffirm our commitment to support Iraq and the Kurdistan region," Baerbock wrote in the letter.

Germany has been providing military support to the Iraqi government in its fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) since 2014. German troops have also been stationed in the Kurdistan region to train and support the Peshmerga forces in their fight against ISIS.

In her letter, Baerbock also expressed gratitude to the Kurdistan Region for hosting and accommodating the displaced people who have sought refuge in the region since the ISIS attacks in 2014, particularly the Christian and Yazidi communities.

Baerbock stressed the importance of dialogue and collaboration between Iraq, the Kurdistan region, and international partners to facilitate the return of the displaced people to their homes and communities.

"We understand the challenges that lie ahead in ensuring the safe and sustainable return of the displaced people to their homes and communities. It is important for Iraq and the Kurdistan region to continue their dialogue and work together to address these challenges," Baerbock wrote.

Baerbock also emphasized Germany's commitment to addressing climate change risks in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

"It is imperative that we work together to mitigate these risks and ensure a sustainable future for all," Baerbock concluded.