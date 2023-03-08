Germany's Baerbock met Yazidi survivors in the Qadia camp

Shafaq News / As part of her visit to Iraq, Germany's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, visited, Wednesday, the Qadia camp for the displaced Yazidis, west of Duhok governorate, in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Duhok's governor, Ali Tatar, who accompanied the German minister, said, in a press conference, Baerbock met Yazidi women survivors and "listened to their psychological and economic suffering."

Tatar praised the German government for providing humanitarian assistance to the displaced and refugees in the camps of Duhok, pointing out that the German government is sheltering many survivors in the city of Stuttgart and is rehabilitating them for reintegration into society.

On Tuesday, Germany's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, arrived in Iraq on an official visit.

The top German official met with senior Iraqi and Kurdish officials, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.