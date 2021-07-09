From Erbil, al-Jarba launches an initiative to address the Syrian crisis, calls for Arab's support 

Shafaq News/ The head of the "Peace and Freedom Front", Ahmad al-jarba, called the Arabs powers to endorse a political initiative his front launched to address the Syrian crisis.

In a press conference he held in Erbil earlier today, Friday, al-Jarba said, "we will present an initiative to the Arab brothers; Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar to resolve the bottleneck."

"The initiative", he said, "coincides with the Gulf detente. These three countries have enough regional and international impact on establishing an Arab umbrella that integrates with Turkish role."

The press conference was held on the occasion of the first anniversary of establishing the Peace and Freedom Front.

"Whoever tries to abuse the freedom of the Syrian people will be treated like ISIS that came to abuse freedom," al-Jarba said, "whoever counts on us surrendering our freedom for peace is delusional. We firm the grip on both. The Syrian revolution is a revolution for freedom. The Syrian people sacrificed peace for freedom."

"Forming the front was a political and strategic option to reach a political solution for the Syrian Crisis," he stated.

"Since day one, we called for a political solution based on a true participation of the Syrian communities in the governance that leads to a substantial change to the nature of the oppression regime."

The founder of the front called on the United States, Russia, European Union, and the United Nations to brace their responsibilities and end the Syrian crisis in accordance with decree 2254 and the aspirations of the Syrian people.

Al-Jarba offered "a greeting of appreciation and respect for the Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, who has always been with our people in the crisis. The Region was a lung to our's in the unproductive years and the warm house to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees from all the communities, in addition to the moral and political support," hinting that the front's first in-person meeting was Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Founded in Qamishli, Northeast Syria, in July 2020, the Peace and Freedom Front brings together the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS), the Assyrian Democratic Organization (ADO), Syria’s Tomorrow Movement, and the Arab Council in Jazira and the Euphrates.