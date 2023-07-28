Four PKK members killed in drone strike in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / An anonymous security source in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate reported on Friday the casualties resulting from a drone strike that targeted a vehicle.

According to the source's account to Shafaq News Agency, the vehicle was carrying five individuals suspected to be affiliated with the Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK). During the airstrike, four of them were killed, and the fifth sustained injuries. Among the victims were four women and one man.

The drone had been circling the targeted vehicle for an extended period before launching the strike.

Meanwhile, the Counter-terrorism service confirmed that four PKK fighters were killed, and another was injured in a drone strike conducted by the Turkish army in the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement issued by the Counter-terrorism service, the Turkish army's drone targeted a vehicle carrying PKK fighters in Sharbazir district of al-Sulaymaniyah. The attack resulted in the death of four fighters and left one injured.