For the third time in a week.. Russian police conducts a patrol in NES

Shafaq News / The Russian police conducted a military patrol in the northern countryside of Derik, the far northeast of Syria.

The Russian patrol toured Kurdish villages along the border strip between the Autonomous Administration and Turkey, and headed to the border village of Ein Dewar, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

The Russian patrol consisted of two military armored vehicles and two helicopters.

This is the third time that Russian police patrols this week in the northern countryside of Derik.

Yesterday, the Russian police conducted a military patrol in the countryside of Derik, and another one last Saturday, in conjunction with an American patrol.