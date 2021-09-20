For the sixth time in a row, a Kurd wins parliamentary elections in Russia

Shafaq News/ The established Kurdish businessman, Zelimkhan Mutsoev, has been re-elected for the sixth time on Sunday to the Russian "State Duma".

Mutsoev, who ran for the elections as an independent candidate, won by a majority in the Pervouralsk province on the elections that took place on the 17th,18th, and 19th of September.

The Kurdish legislator is the only Russian MP to win in six consecutive parliamentary elections.

Zelimkhan Mutsoev was born in 1959 in Tbilisi in a Yezidi family. According to Forbes magazine, he is one of Russia's richest businessmen with a personal fortune of 1.5 billion dollars.

The Russian Yazidi is a supporter of the Kurdish cause and the Kurdistan Region. In 2016, he donated 1.5 million dollars to the Barzani Organisation as a relief for the people of Sinjar and other internally displaced persons.