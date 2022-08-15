Report

FlyErbil inaugurates a direct Erbil-Prague flight route

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-08-15T16:12:09+0000
FlyErbil inaugurates a direct Erbil-Prague flight route

Shafaq News/ FlyErbil, a Kurdistan-based carrier, launched direct flights between the region's capital city, Erbil, and the Czech capital, Prague, a diplomat announced on Monday.

The Czech Consul-General, Karel Kortanek, announced the new flight route in a press conference in Erbil along with the head of the Kurdish airline company.

An Erbil-Prague direct flight will take place every Monday, according to the diplomat.

In May, direct flights began between Erbil and France's Paris. This was the first such flight between the two destinations since 2005.

Kortanek said that the Czech representation will provide visa facilities for the traveller's from the Kurdistan Region.

The Czech Republic is a member of the European Union's Schengen Area, where travelers could visit more than 20 European countries without border restrictions.

