Shafaq News/ Five women were killed in the first half of 2022 in the Kurdistan's independent county of Garmyan, the directorate of combating gender-based and domestic violence said on Sunday.

Spokesperson to the directorate Ayoub Hussein said five killings were reported between January 1st and June 31st.

During the same period, the directorate registered four cases of using fire to cause harm, two cases of using fire with an intention to kill, and two assualts, Hussein added.