Shafaq News/ A security source reported that clashes erupted between the security forces and citizens in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that five citizens were in clashes between the security forces and citizens in al-Sulaymaniyah, while government agencies were removing the violations to urban planning.

Brigadier General Ari Raouf, Director of Civil Defense in al-Sulaymaniyah was injured, according to the source.