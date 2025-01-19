Five caught excavating ancient cemetery in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Duhok arrested five individuals for illegally excavating a historical site in the northeastern part of the province, a security source reported on Sunday.

According to the source, the arrests took place at an ancient cemetery in the village of Mir Balak, located in the Bajil sub-district of Akre. “Three suspects were apprehended at the site during the excavation, while two others attempted to flee but were later captured," the source told Shafaq News.

“The suspects include two residents of Akre, two from Erbil, and one Iranian citizen,” he noted. “The group has been referred to judicial authorities and faces charges under Article 24 of the Antiquities Preservation Law.”

The source did not disclose further details.