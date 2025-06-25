First wave of Syrians return home from KRI

Shafaq News - Erbil/Hasakah

Dozens of Syrian nationals residing in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq returned to Syria on Wednesday through the Faysh Khabur (Semalka) border crossing.

The move follows a decision by the Kurdistan Region’s Interior Ministry granting Syrian residents a 60-day grace period to regularize their status or return home without facing penalties or fines.

More than 60 individuals crossed back into Syria under coordinated facilitation by Kurdish authorities on both sides of the border. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria provided free transportation for returnees from the crossing to areas under Syrian government control.

Authorities at the Semalka crossing said they are prepared to receive returnees from all provinces and abroad, including those with Iraqi residency or European citizenship, without administrative barriers.

A source at the crossing told Shafaq News that the number of returnees is expected to rise in the coming weeks, with hundreds more anticipated to follow. “High-level coordination is ongoing between the Autonomous Administration and the Kurdistan Regional Government to ensure a smooth and secure return process.”

As of April 2025, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq hosts approximately 261,939 Syrian refugees, representing nearly 97% of all Syrians currently residing in Iraq. This concentration stems from a combination of geographical, political, and humanitarian factors that have made the Region a key destination for displaced Syrians since the onset of the civil war in 2011.

Many of these refugees are Syrian Kurds who share linguistic, cultural, and familial ties with the local population in Kurdistan.