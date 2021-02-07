Semalka border-crossing reopened after a few days pause

Shafaq News/ The administration of "Semalka" border-crossing between the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration in northern and eastern Syria and Kurdistan region announced passenger traffic resumption, starting tomorrow, Monday, after a temporary closure that lasted for a few days.

The border-crossing administration said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday of each week have been specified for travelers' movement.

The authorities in Kurdistan Region decided to close Faysh Khabur (Semalka) border-crossing with Syria to update the System in the border-crossing a few days ago.