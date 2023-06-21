First Kurdish men's clothing festival celebrated in Zakho

Shafaq News / The inaugural Kurdish Men's Clothing Festival in the independent administration of Zakho, Kurdistan, commenced on Wednesday. The event aimed to honor Kurdish heritage and culture while showcasing the traditional attire renowned in Badinan.
Jihad Ameen, the Director of Zakho Tourism Department, informed Shafaq News Agency, "The festival's objective is to celebrate Kurdish heritage and culture and exhibit the traditional clothing that the region is famous for."
He further explained, "The festival encompasses various segments and activities, including a display of traditional Kurdish attire worn by men in the Badinan region, known as 'Shal and Shabak.' These garments are renowned for their exquisite details and exceptional craftsmanship."
"An array of these traditional clothes was showcased, accompanied by a local artistic performance featuring musicians and traditional dances," he added.
Ameen emphasized, "Several tents were set up at the festival venue, where traditional clothing was exhibited and sold. These tents served as hubs of interest and interaction, allowing attendees to choose and purchase garments of their liking."