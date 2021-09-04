Fires still blazing north of Duhok due to the Turkish airstrikes

Shafaq News/ for the third day in a row, the fires are still blazing in the forests and pastures of four villages in the Barkari area of ​​Al-Amadiyah district, north of the Duhok, due to the Turkish bombardment. A source told Shafaq News Agency, "The fires broke out in the pastures of the villages of Kizi, Sarki, Bei Wardini when the Turkish aircrafts struck the Barkari areas on the borders of Amadiyah district," noting that "the fires are still blazing." "this morning, Turkish warplanes bombed Kizi village twice, and the fire expanded more…the competent authorities were unable to extinguish the fire due to the ruggedness of the mountainous areas and the location as a hotspot for military operations between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers' Party." The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in the mountains of northern Iraq, where several thousand PKK militants are believed to be holed up. PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.

