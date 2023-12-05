Fire in Erbil camp destroys four caravans

Shafaq News/ A fire broke out in the Baharka camp in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, on Tuesday, destroying four caravans.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the morning and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. No injuries were reported.

The camp, which is located about 13 kilometers north of Erbil, was established in 2014 and houses displaced people from the Nineveh Plain who fled the attacks of the Islamic State extremist group to their safe haven in Erbil.