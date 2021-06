Shafaq News/ Blazes reportedly engulfed dozens of dunums of grasslands in al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today, Sunday.

According to a statement of the Environment and Forests Police Directorate, Mawat police station was informed about a huge fire in Qamish near mount Gowjar.

A squad from the police station Swiftly rushed to the site and controlled the fire in cooperation with Mawat's firefighting teams.

The statement said that the fire swept 30 dunums of grasslands.