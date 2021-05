Shafaq News/ A fire broke out near "Langa" market for secondhand clothing in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Erbil's directorate of Civil Defense said in a statement issued earlier today, Friday, that the flames engulfed a garden that contains old clothes near the market.

Firefighting teams were able to extinguish the fire and curbed the blazes from extending to the market, the statement said.