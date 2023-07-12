Fire Engulfs Caravans in Erbil Displaced Camp; No Casualties Reported

Shafaq News/ A fire broke out on Wednesday in the Hersham camp for displaced individuals, located within the administrative boundaries of the Ankawa district in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The District Commissioner of Ankawa, Rami Nuri, confirmed that approximately 16 caravans were burned in the incident.

In a statement, Commissioner Nuri expressed his regret, stating, "Unfortunately, according to preliminary statistics, 14-16 caravans were burnt inside the camp." However, he emphasized that there were no reported casualties, and all the displaced individuals within the camp were unharmed.

Nuri further highlighted that the firefighting teams from Erbil's Directorate of Civil Defense swiftly responded to the scene. Their prompt action enabled them to effectively control and extinguish the fire within a remarkably short period.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, and efforts are underway to assess the extent of the material damage inflicted by the incident.