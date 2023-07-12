Fire Destroys Cabins in IDP Camp in Erbil

Shafaq News/ A fire broke out on Wednesday in a camp for displaced people on the outskirts of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency that the fire broke out in the Hersham camp, which houses more than 1,000 internally displaced people, including families who fled the violence in Mosul. The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is believed to have been started by an electrical short circuit.

Civil defense teams extinguished the fire, but several cabins were destroyed. There were no injuries reported.

The Hersham camp was established in 2014 to house displaced people who fled the advance of ISIS militants. The camp is located in a remote area on the outskirts of Erbil, and it is often vulnerable to fires, floods, and other disasters.

The camp is overcrowded and poorly equipped. The cabins are made of mud and straw and are not fireproof. The camp also lacks basic amenities, such as clean water and sanitation.