Faiq expresses support for holding Baghdad-Erbil talks

Shafaq News / The Speaker of Kurdistan Parliament, Rewaz Faiq, expressed support for holding talks between Baghdad and Erbil to solve the differences, including the oil and gas file.

Faiq said in a speech today that the Federal Supreme Court's ruling regarding the region's oil and gas law has let the Kurdistan Region enter a whole new stage, noting, "We in Kurdistan consider this decision a violation for the Iraqi constitution and the principles of the federal system in the country."

She added that the Region supports dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government to reach solutions for their differences.