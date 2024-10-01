Exclusive: Over 400 officers to vote in Kurdistan elections, says Independent Electoral Commission

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Independent High Electoral Commission in Kirkuk announced that over 400 officers and personnel from the Iraqi Ministries of Defense and Interior are eligible to vote in the parliamentary elections of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Ali Abbas Diyab, head of the commission office, told Shafaq News, "The commission has completed all election preparations, with 488 officers and personnel from the Ministries of Defense and Interior eligible to participate."

He explained, "Al-Wathba Secondary School in the Arafa neighborhood has been designated as the polling center for this election, where special voting will take place on October 18," noting that " the center will feature two polling stations and will open at 7 AM, as set by the Electoral Commission."

Diyab further emphasized, "Media permits for covering these elections will be issued through the Electoral Commission in the Region," adding that "there will be no polling stations in Kirkuk on the day of the general vote."

Back in June, President Nechirvan Barzani issued a Regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the official date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections.

In a televised speech, the president urged for a "civilized" election process, stressing “the need to combat hatred and respect women's status.”