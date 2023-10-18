Excavation work begins in four new mass graves in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government on Wednesday has proceeded with the excavation works at four mass graves in the Sinjar district.

These graves are believed to contain the remains of Yazidi victims who fell victim to ISIS.

The newly identified burial site, located in the "Siba Sheikhderi" complex in the Sinjar district, was opened in the presence of families of the victims and Yazidi religious figures.

Colonel Shaker Mahmoud, an officer with the Investigation and Evidence Gathering Commission, stated, "A joint team comprised of various relevant authorities has established a secure perimeter around the site today. Additionally, they have commenced the recovery of human remains from these graves."

Nechirvan Suleiman, the Director of the Investigation and Evidence Gathering Commission, said, "In coordination with the Directorate of Mass Graves in Baghdad and in collaboration with the International Team for Investigating ISIS Crimes, along with the participation of a team from the Kurdistan Regional Government, excavation began at a mass grave in the village of Jidali, also in the Sinjar district."

He added, "Initial investigations have indicated the presence of four mass graves at this location, and today, efforts were made to retrieve parts of the victims' remains."

According to data provided by the Investigation and Evidence Gathering Commission, there have been a total of 118 mass graves identified in Sinjar. Over recent years, 47 of these mass graves have been opened by the Joint National Team, shedding light on the atrocities committed by ISIS and providing closure to the families of the victims