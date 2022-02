Shafaq News / Nabz Abdulhamid, the deputy commissioner of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, warned today of a counterfeit medication that recently entered the governorate.

Abdulhamid said that 500 pill packages entered Erbil from al-Sulaymaniyah, noting that the municipal police is working on confiscating them.

He warned all citizens of buying the drug and urged them to report any suspicious medicine or person they encounter.