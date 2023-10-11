Erbil urges unified political stance amidst Israeli-Gaza conflict

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) called on Wednesday for a unified political stance among Iraqi political parties regarding the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza.

KRG spokesperson Peshwa Horami, speaking at a press conference, expressed, "The conflict between Palestine and Israel has resulted in a significant number of innocent casualties on both sides."

He added, "Regarding Kurdistan Region and its impact from this war, it is imperative for political parties to come together, deliberate on the matter, and take a unified stance on what is transpiring."