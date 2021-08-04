Report

Erbil to tighten COVID-19 restrictions if non-compliance persists

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-04T12:27:47+0000
Shafaq News/ The operations chamber to combat COVID-19 in Erbil announced that it is willing to tighten the preventive measures in case citizens do not adhere to the current ones.

The chamber said in a statement that the city's epidemiological situation is serious, noting that the new variant is spreading and has become a real threat.

The statement called on citizens to adhere to preventive measures, especially wearing medical masks, and indicated that the chamber also directed the Internal Security Forces, the District Commissioner, and the municipalities to closely monitor and follow up in all public places, stressing that anyone who does not wear a mask will be held accountable.

The statement warned the residents of the governorate that in case of non-compliance with preventive measures, the operating chamber will be forced to take strict measures.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Region announced a 25% increase in COVID-19's daily rate of cases, due to the outbreak of the "Delta" variant in the region.

