Erbil to restore Christian cemetery after attack

On Thursday, the Kurdish Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs condemned the vandalism of a Christian cemetery in the city of Koya.

In a statement, the ministry described the attack as an act of sabotage that contradicts the Region’s values of religious coexistence, urging authorities in the Koya district to follow up on the incident and prosecute those responsible.

It also assured the families of the deceased that the ministry will oversee the restoration of the damaged graves and return them to their previous condition.