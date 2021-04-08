Erbil tightens COVID-19 measures as the number of cases surges in the region

Shafaq News / Erbil's governor, Omed Khoshnaw, announced that the decisions of the Supreme Committee to Combat COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region will last four days, promising to ease the procedures in the month of Ramadan if the number of cases decreases.

Khoshnaw said in a press conference that the Erbil operations command held a meeting today to implement the committee's decision, adding that the Erbil's residents had been asked to adhere to the preventive measures, but not all of them did, and that is why a partial lockdown will be imposed.

The governor called on all Erbil residents, "to abide by the decision of the Supreme Committee to reduce COVID-19 cases."

"We hope that cases will decrease as the month of Ramadan comes, so that the Supreme Committee meets to take special decisions for the holy month", noting, "the upcoming meeting will be held on the 12th of this month."