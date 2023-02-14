Erbil suspends Valentine's celebration in solidarity with earthquake victims

Shafaq News / Erbil Governor Omed Khushnaw congratulated the residents of Erbil, the Kurdistan Region, and the world on the occasion of valentine's day, but announced suspending all celebrations in solidarity with the victims of Turkey and Syria's earthquakes.

"No official celebrations will be held in the governorate", a statement by Khushnaw read.

St Valentine's Day is an annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration.

Every year on 14 February people celebrate this day by sending messages of love and affection to partners, family and friends.