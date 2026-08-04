Erbil shooting targets son of Kurdish party military chief

Shafaq News- Erbil

The son of the head of the military wing of the Iranian Kurdish opposition Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) was critically wounded in an apparent assassination attempt in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a senior party official told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Ribaz Sharifi said gunmen opened fire on the victim near the Italian Village 2 residential complex at around 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday night. He was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical and unstable condition.

According to Sharifi, the victim, known by the alias "Mukri," is the son of Gen. Hussein Yazdan and a member of the party's military wing.

The motive behind the shooting and the identity of those responsible remain unknown. Authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have not yet issued an official statement, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan? New drones deepen an unanswered question