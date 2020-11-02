Report

Erbil's deputy governor condemns Al-Adala incident

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-11-02T21:03:46+0000
Erbil's deputy governor condemns Al-Adala incident

Shafaq News / Erbil's deputy governor, Hayman Qadir, condemned on Monday the incident in which a wanted person killed a member of the police and wounded several others in the governorate, reassuring the citizens that the security forces are maintaining security and stability in the city. 

A security source had informed Shafaq News agency of a clash that occurred between the police and a wanted person in Al-Adala neighborhood in Erbil.

Erbil Police Chief, Delir Al-Najjar said in a press conference that the accused was intending to commit suicide. The police tried to prevent him to do so and arrest him.


