Erbil's deputy governor condemns Al-Adala incident

Shafaq News / Erbil's deputy governor, Hayman Qadir, condemned on Monday the incident in which a wanted person killed a member of the police and wounded several others in the governorate, reassuring the citizens that the security forces are maintaining security and stability in the city.

A security source had informed Shafaq News agency of a clash that occurred between the police and a wanted person in Al-Adala neighborhood in Erbil.

Erbil Police Chief, Delir Al-Najjar said in a press conference that the accused was intending to commit suicide. The police tried to prevent him to do so and arrest him.



