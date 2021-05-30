Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Erbil's administration to implement +130 services project in the governorate

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-30T10:56:50+0000
Erbil's administration to implement +130 services project in the governorate

Shafaq News/ The head of Erbil's local government, Omed Khoshnaw, said on Sunday that his government will start executing more than 131 services projects in the governorate valued at 28 billion dinars.

In a press conference he held today, Sunday, Khoshnaw said that the projects will be distributed among the neighborhoods proportional to the population of each.

The projects pertain an array of vital service sectors, including water, electricity, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and others.

The governor said, "even though the majority of the projects are devoted to territories outside the city, it will mainly focus on the poor neighborhoods."

related

Guerini arrives in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-28 18:12:58
Guerini arrives in Erbil

Erbil witnessed 10,681 crimes during 2020

Date: 2020-12-23 20:42:41
Erbil witnessed 10,681 crimes during 2020

Erbil Police: citizens who do not wear masks will be fined 20 thousand dinars

Date: 2021-03-14 17:24:12
Erbil Police: citizens who do not wear masks will be fined 20 thousand dinars

Covid-19: 67 recoveries today in Erbil

Date: 2020-06-18 19:01:21
Covid-19: 67 recoveries today in Erbil

Erbil to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Date: 2021-04-11 18:14:28
Erbil to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Erbil reveals two thefts crimes

Date: 2020-08-20 17:32:36
Erbil reveals two thefts crimes

Iranian Kurdish refugees demonstrate in front of the UN headquarters in Erbil demanding their rights

Date: 2021-05-20 09:21:32
Iranian Kurdish refugees demonstrate in front of the UN headquarters in Erbil demanding their rights

Demonstrations in front of Kurdistan Parliament calls to ban importing chickens

Date: 2019-07-16 13:09:21
Demonstrations in front of Kurdistan Parliament calls to ban importing chickens