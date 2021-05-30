Erbil's administration to implement +130 services project in the governorate

Shafaq News/ The head of Erbil's local government, Omed Khoshnaw, said on Sunday that his government will start executing more than 131 services projects in the governorate valued at 28 billion dinars.

In a press conference he held today, Sunday, Khoshnaw said that the projects will be distributed among the neighborhoods proportional to the population of each.

The projects pertain an array of vital service sectors, including water, electricity, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and others.

The governor said, "even though the majority of the projects are devoted to territories outside the city, it will mainly focus on the poor neighborhoods."