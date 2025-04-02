Erbil’s Iskan Street comes alive with Eid joy

Shafaq News/ Erbil’s Iskan Street, Kurdistan Region, bursts to life during Eid al-Fitr, drawing crowds to its brightly lit, festive stretch for late-night celebrations.

The street is a major driver of domestic tourism in Erbil, the capital of the Region, drawing visitors from across Iraq and foreign residents eager to experience its festive charm. It offers a variety of activities, from food stalls serving traditional dishes like kebabs, shawarma, falafel, and popular sweets such as zalabiya, baklava, and shakarlama, making it a favorite hangout spot for young people.

Local business owners say the holiday season brings a surge in sales, providing a vital boost to the local economy through seasonal job opportunities and small-scale investments. “Eid means sweets, and this year, demand has been even higher than in previous years,” said Aram, a confectionery shop owner.

Hassan, a visitor from Baghdad, described Iskan Street as a social hub that brings people together. “We come here every night during Eid. The atmosphere is amazing—it’s full of joy,” he told Shafaq News.

On Thursday, the Spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Tourism Board, revealed to Shafaq News that the Region's tourism sector has expanded significantly, attracting more than $7.5 billion in investments over five years.