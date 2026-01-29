Erbil’s ‘HD breakfast’ turns a simple meal into a local icon

Shafaq News- Erbil

In the heart of the Kurdistan Region’s capital, where morning routines blend with the aroma of spices, a small restaurant has carved out a distinctive place on the city’s breakfast map with an unusually named dish: the HD meal.

At the modest eatery run by Shaker, widely known as “Usta Shaker,” the appeal goes beyond flavor. The dish, made from eggs, meat, cheese, and a proprietary blend of spices, has drawn attention for both its taste and its name.

Shaker told Shafaq News that the idea dates back to 2008. “At the time, HD technology symbolized the highest level of clarity and quality,” he said. “I wanted to tell customers that this meal is served with the same standard —top quality, no compromise.”

The name stuck, evolving from a clever label into a signature. Over the years, “HD” has become synonymous with the restaurant itself, a shorthand for a hearty, energy-packed breakfast.

Each morning, the space fills with a cross-section of Erbil’s daily life, office workers, laborers, and students, turning the restaurant into an informal gathering point. Suleiman, who has worked there for 12 years, attributes the steady popularity to consistency. “People come back because they know exactly what they’ll get,” he said. “For many, it’s the ideal way to start a long day.”

Regular customer Mohammed Soran agreed, describing the visit as more than a meal. “The name makes you smile, but the taste is what keeps you coming back,” he said. “It’s simple, filling, and gives you energy.”

With time, the “HD meal” has moved beyond marketing into local routine, part of Erbil’s collective breakfast memory, showing that “high definition” is not limited to screens, but can be experienced, quite literally, on a plate.