Shafaq News/ The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, convened with the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, on the sidelines of the 41st Congress of Francophone Mayors held in Rwanda.

"On the sidelines of the congress, I met with Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of Paris... I invited her to visit Erbil," he said in a post on Facebook.

Khoshnaw quoted Hidalgo, "France appreciates the Peshmarga role in defeating ISIS and will continue to support Kurdistan."