Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, Gotiar Adel, held a press conference on Friday, following his participation in the journalists' forum in Erbil.

Adel said that the Erbil-Baghdad negotiations and visits are still ongoing.

He added that the Federal and Regional Offices of Financial Supervision are still holding meetings, noting that the regional government provided the two sides with all statistics concerning the Region's revenues and expenses.