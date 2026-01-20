Erbil protest urges UN to stop Syria clashes

Shafaq News– Erbil

Dozens of protesters on Tuesday demanded urgent international intervention to stop military operations in Syria during a demonstration outside the United Nations mission in Erbil.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the demonstrators, including Syrian Kurds and civil society activists, carried banners condemning recent clashes between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which have triggered new displacement and about 10 civilian casualties across northern and eastern Syria.

The fighting intensified a day earlier despite a new ceasefire announced by transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, reaching areas near prisons holding ISIS detainees, with both sides trading accusations over attempts to seize or open detention facilities.

Hundreds of residents in Erbil have previously staged marches condemning the clashes. Similar rallies were held in Al-Sulaymaniyah, where activists demanded international protection for Kurdish areas, while dozens protested in Kirkuk against shelling of residential districts.

Inside Syria, thousands of Kurds also demonstrated, particularly in Qamishli in Hasakah province, denouncing attacks on Aleppo’s Kurdish neighborhoods and calling for international intervention.

